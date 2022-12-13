Sometimes kicking ideas around results in a great investment. Just ask Amanda and Michael Brake.
In April of 2021, the couple were “just chilling” one night – in their words – and noticed an ad for a CO2 laser, used for imprinting on fabric and other materials. Michael, who had a background in industrial technology, had recently lost his job and they were looking for ideas to increase their financial base.
Although the laser was located in Indiana, the pair decided to take a chance, so they drove there and picked it up, and their business, Kooky Kreations, LLC, was born.
They obtained a business license, started a website and a Facebook page, and also began to sell their products on Etsy.
Amanda Brake said they specialize in custom orders.
“We sell signs, ornaments, even wooden wedding guestbooks,” she said. “We’re a laser artistry business specializing in personalized home décor and custom designs. People can purchase through PayPal if they order online.
“People we don’t know usually order from Etsy. If it’s a custom order, we invoice them through their email. We ship nationwide and offer porch pickup in Jacksonville.”
She said the bestseller this Christmas season is their Candy Cane Countdown, which features a slot with a countdown for each day until Christmas. They have also sold a large number of ornaments, in varying shapes and styles. Their product has been in such demand that they are working hard to keep up with the demand.
Since their inception in 2021, the company has sold more than 1,000 products on Etsy and several hundred locally.
Amanda works full-time as a clinical lab scientist at Christus Trinity Mother Frances, and Michael Brake stays home to take care of the business. Their hope is that eventually both can stay home and focus solely on the company’s success.
They also have two teenage sons, Jarrett and Orion, who help assemble signs when needed.
Although her lab degree isn’t something that relates directly to the artistic venture, she said her daily communication with the public in her job helps her take the marketing role for the company, so her husband can focus more on the product itself, and it’s a good balance for working together to accomplish their goals.
For more information, or to order a product – or two - visit their website, kookykreationsllc.com, or their Facebook page under the same name, or search Etsy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.