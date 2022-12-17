Cynthia and Howard Kline believe in family. That’s why they annually host a large gathering of people who are spending Christmas alone, or who simply want to be part of a larger “family” during the holiday.
The group gathers after 4 p.m. at Dogwood Creek Ranch in Rusk. Dinner is served at 6. Guests are welcome to arrive anytime during those hours to stay for dinner, or to just stop by for a hug and a dessert, hot chocolate included.
The tradition began a few years back, and has grown each year.
“About six years ago, we began to realize that so many friends and family are often alone at Christmas,” Cynthia Kline said. “We didn’t want anyone to be alone on a day that is so important to celebrate the birthday of Christ and His love. So we started this tradition.
“It’s a different mix every year. Sometimes we have guests we don’t know. Last year, someone new came, and when I talked to her this past July, she said she is already looking forward to joining us again this year.
“We send everyone home with a cross, to remember the reason for the season, and also the night we shared,” she said.
Howard Kline is a packing engineer and is often on the road. Since her retirement from Rusk State Hospital as a staff psychologist, Cynthia travels with her husband.
“We started that when COVID hit,” she said. “We didn’t want to be in separate states if either of us got sick.”
Dogwood Creek Ranch is home to a herd of Scottish Highland cattle, a breed known for its low-cholesterol beef that is also high in amino acids. A listing of their sale items can be found via Dogwood Creek Ranch, and also on the REKO Ring page, both on Facebook. Their Christmas Open House invitation can also be found on the ranch’s Facebook page. At www.facebook.com/DogwoodCreekRanchTX.
