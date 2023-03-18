Ask Brenda Chandler if her life is egg-straordinary, and she won’t say a peep. She will, however, point you to the baskets and bowls of eggs she has collected – all in a day or so – and humbly admit that egg-producing is not for yokels.
Her current brood of 34 layers and two roosters keeps Chandler busy making sure the birds are fed and housed properly.
“We started out two years ago with about 12 biddies, just because we wanted them as a farm hobby. We didn’t necessarily think about raising chickens or selling eggs. But, we hatched some, then bought some more, and people started wanting eggs,” she said.
Chandler and her husband, George, had five roosters until recently, when they gave three away to a breeder with a larger farm than theirs.
“Once the roosters are grown, they are just too much for the hens,” she said. “We have two coops, with one rooster in each. The layers have to have room to roost, and we make sure they are comfortable.” She added that the roosters can be aggressive. After one attacked her for the third time, she had to get rid of it, as well. She has now learned to de-spur the male birds, so doesn’t anticipate that problem in the future.
Chandler said recent price hikes have made their production a little pricier, and most people don’t realize the cost to the farmer (or chicken rancher) to harvest quality eggs.
“It’s been a little trying. We are currently hatching eleven eggs (to produce biddies). We have to buy the chick-starter crumble, new light fixture, and new light bulbs. To transition them from the house to the shed costs about $70 dollars. Then we buy a 15 to 20 pound bag of feed when they are older, and also oyster shells,” she said.
The producer said that if production is slow, she has sometimes added cayenne pepper or cinnamon to the brood’s water.
“They are not supposed to be able to taste the spice,” she said, explaining that the additives have seemed to work, but she is not sure if it actually increased production, since the spices would not be added until after the biddies are 18 weeks or more, and might have soon begun producing anyway.
With the recent news about the way avian influenza has affected chicken and other bird populations, Chandler said they have been researching possible scenarios.
“We are members of a chicken farmers’ online group,” she said. “We hope none of that stuff happens to us. I have only had one sick chicken since we started, and she got better after she was fed some homemade electrolytes.”
The Chandlers try to raise their chickens in as natural a setting as possible, adding fruits and vegetables from their garden. While their fowls are not actually free-range, they are allowed to feed freely on the grass in each coop. Also, when the family has used several eggs for their own meals, they save the shells and grind them to provide calcium for the hens.
Snakes – mostly chicken snakes, for obvious reasons – can be a problem, but the Chandlers try to clean up around the pens each spring to minimize that threat to their farm.
When they first started getting eggs from their initial batch of hens, they donated them to their family members and friends, but seeing the costs, those same people began to offer payment.
“People started saying ‘hey, let me pay you; I know the cost for feed is high,’” Brenda Chandler said. “We still donate them to several, including my father-in-law and my mother; a few elderly at church; and some others, but people don’t mind paying.”
Currently, her brood of mostly Rhode Island Reds, Leghorns and one Silkie, produce 18-22 eggs daily, and they range in size from medium to extra large.
“I would say 85% are extra large,“ Chandler said, telling how she had researched the proper way to measure the eggs’ size.
She doesn’t name her hens, but they know her voice.
“When it’s time to feed them, I say, ‘Hey, girls,’ and they come running…even the roosters!” she said laughingly.
Her eggs currently sell for $5 a dozen. Chandler, who also works full-time at Super One, can be contacted directly at 903-284-9786. “But text first,” she said.
With Easter just around the corner, she expects a large demand for the eggs, and looks forward to meeting new buyers and supplying them with the farm-fresh offering.
Anyone is welcome to fill a basket or two, and the bunny is not even necessary.
----------
Easter traditions with spiritual meanings
Although eggs were a symbol of fertility and rebirth in pagan cultures, Easter eggs were used by early Christians to symbolize parts of the Easter story. Easter eggs represent the empty tomb from which Jesus arose.
Tradition teaches that early Christians abstained from eating eggs and meat during Lent, a period of 40 days in which they would fast, repent and pray to prepare for Easter, so Easter was the first time they could eat eggs following Lent.
The custom of dyeing Easter eggs began in Mesopotamia. Christians dyed eggs red to represent the blood of Jesus Christ that was shed on the cross. This tradition eventually spread to eastern Orthodox churches and then made its way to Catholic and Protestant churches in Europe. (Chase Oaks Church, by Jennifer Rogers).
Early Christian missionaries dyed the eggs different colors to represent different aspects of the Easter story, according to Good Housekeeping. They used yellow to represent the resurrection, blue to represent love, and red to represent the blood of Christ. Sometimes, the missionaries would paint biblical scenes on the eggs and hide them. This was one of the earliest forms of the Easter egg hunt.
Just like early Easter egg hunts, we hide eggs for children to find. For our modern Easter egg hunts, we hide special goodies inside each egg. Therefore, when children open the Easter eggs to find their surprise inside, they mirror the same happiness and joy the followers of Jesus experienced when they heard the Good News of His resurrection.
Where did the Easter bunny come from? The Bible makes no mention of a long-eared, short-tailed creature who delivers decorated eggs to well-behaved children on Easter Sunday. The exact origins of this mythical mammal are unclear, but rabbits, known to be prolific procreators, are an ancient symbol of new life. (History Channel)
