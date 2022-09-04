The Cowboy Churches of Cherokee County have banded together to present Hold Tight, a Rodeo Bible Camp, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Nichols Green Park, 1215 Heritage Drive, in Jacksonville.
The churches, J-C in Bullard, Branded by Christ in Rusk and Trail to Christ in Jacksonville are hosting the event free of charge to students who are sixth grade and younger. Lunch will also be provided.
There is no pre-registration necessary, but parents must sign their children in and out for safety’s sake. Each student will also be given an armband to wear during the duration of the event.
The day camp will follow the pattern of similar events presented by the Trail to Christ Cowboy Church during mission trips to Montana, which the church has conducted since 2014. This is the first year to conduct this type of day camp locally.
“We’re just trying to get in to the community,” said Stacy Halbert, youth pastor at Trail to Christ. “The word of God tells us to go, so we’re going into our community and trying to do this.”
The J-C and Branded by Christ churches were happy to help with the program, according to Halbert.
“Our intent is to do it in Jacksonville and Rusk and Bullard and Troup and wherever,” she said. “We’re going to get this first one done and go from there, see how it goes.”
Members of the three churches sponsoring the Rodeo Bible Camp will partner to present clinics on roping, rough stock, barrel racing and goat tying, with scripture incorporated into each class. The day camp will also include music and a brief message at the conclusion of the day.
“Come out and have fun,” Halbert said.
For more information about the Rodeo Bible Camp, contact Halbert at 903-520-7480.
For more information on the sponsoring churches, visit j-ccowboycchurch.org, brandedbychristcowboychurch.org or t2c3.org for Trail to Christ. All three churches can also be found on Facebook.
