Coyote Girl Boutique joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce which welcomed the new member with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The boutique features women’s clothing described as a little bit western and a little boho.
Coyote Girl Boutique is located at 1009 S. Jackson St., Suite 330 and maintains a Facebook page with photos of their clothing items. The business can be reached by calling 903-339-1301 or sending an email to coyotegirlboutique@gmail.com.
