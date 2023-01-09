Craft-Turney announced that, due to a water system line break on County Road 3108/Southshore Dr, water utility service will be interrupted for approximately two to four hours in order for the water operators to perform the necessary repair.
The area involved includes from the intersection of CR 3110/Taylor Hill Rd and CR 3108/Southshore Drive, off of FM 2138/Maydelle Hwy, continuing north/northwest on CR 3108 around and up to CR 3135/Dogwood Circle. This will include all county roads off of or adjoining CR 3108/Southshore Dr.
Craft Turney Water Supply extends their thanks for the understanding of customers while repairs are being made.
For further questions or concerns, contact the corporation office at 903-586-9301.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.