A two-vehicle crash, occurring at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, has claimed the life of one and injured three others.
The preliminary investigation report indicates the driver of a 2004 Jaguar, traveling northbound on CR 2177, also known as Mixon Road, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2020 Ford F-150 traveling southbound on SH 110.
The driver of the Jaguar, identified as Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup, was pronounced on scene by Smith County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace James Meredith.
The driver of the Ford, identified as Bailey N. Gober, 24, of Troup, received non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to UT Health in Tyler, according to the report. Austin D. Goer, 24, of Troup, and a one-year-old male, passengers in the truck, also sustained non-incapacitating injures and were transported to UT Health in Tyler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.