The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties announced Katrina Torrez as the new Executive Director during the July meeting of the board. The announcement followed an eight-month, national search to fill the position, according to a statement from the organization.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be selected for this role, and I look forward to moving our mission forward,” Torrez said.
Torrez, who previously served as the organization’s chief financial officer, has been employed with the Center since 2020, according to the statement.
“After months of interviewing candidates from across the country, our Executive Search Committee made the decision to promote a dedicated and qualified individual from within the organization.” said Judge Michael Davis, Chairman of the Board. “I would like to sincerely thank the individuals who comprised our community interview committee. Their commitment of time to the process was invaluable.”
The Crisis Center, incorporated in 1989, serves victims of sexual assault, family violence and child abuse in Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
The Crisis Center operates a thrift store at 700 E. Cherokee St. in Jacksonville and a Children’s Advocacy Center at 603 Palestine St., also in Jacksonville.
The Crisis Center maintains a 24-hour, confidential hotline at 1-800-232-8519.
For more information about the Crisis Center, visit mycrisiscenter.com.
