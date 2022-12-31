A house burns down. Tornadoes uproot a tree, sending it toppling into a home. Someone is forced to leave home because of spousal abuse. Crisis situations occur every day, and in Cherokee County, a new ministry is helping to ensure those in such situations get the help they need.
Although the Crisis Response Ministry organization is new to Cherokee County, it has been operating as a non-profit for many years, mostly in the metropolitan areas. Six or so years ago, the ministry began serving the East Texas area. Based in Tyler, the local office employs six full-time employees. All other workers are volunteers.
Rusk Church of Christ member Danny Reed and his wife, Carol, said the Cherokee County arm of the organization began about six months ago, with the help of CRM Director of Volunteer Development Larry White, based in Tyler. Reed explained a little about the organization’s ministry.
“If some kind of crisis occurs, the police, sheriff, EMTs – all the first responders – know we are available to help in any way needed, so they call us when they need us,” he said. “They put out the fires and clean up after disasters; we can console, help people to find a place, whatever they need.
“For instance, when a Smith County deputy was killed recently, a CRM volunteer helped with the funeral by helping people find places to sit, things like that. Also, one member sat with the wife after she found out; another stayed with her children so she could go to the hospital,” he said.
Besides providing beds for CRM clients just as he does for those referred by Child Protective Services, Danny Reed and his friends from Rusk Church of Christ find other ways to help. He told a story of one woman who arrived in the area after escaping abuse from her son.
“She came with her suitcase only,” he said. “We provided her a bed, dishes, food; the things she needed to get (settled) here.”
Jason Pointer, Director of Crime Victim Services for CRM in Smith County, said the group focuses on helping people in three main categories: victims of crime, disasters and life crises.
“For instance, if someone needs someone to accompany them to a mental health appointment, we can do that,” he said.
Although his particular role is in crime victim services, he said all the staff and volunteers are cross-trained to help various needs, including critical incident debriefing for first responders who have experienced “something out of the norm,” as he explains.
While the organization is a faith-based entity, he said they serve people of all faiths, and their mission is not evangelical in nature.
“Bad things can happen to anyone,” he said. “We bring Christ to the crisis by being there.”
The Cherokee County group meets every third Tuesday of the month, usually at a restaurant to enjoy a meal and discuss their work. The volunteers also take online classes to discover the proper way to meet various crises. They serve as an anchor church for the East Texas organization. Pointer said they are also hoping to find an anchor church in Jacksonville, to serve the needs of the northern part of Cherokee County.
Those interested in getting involved are welcomed to contact Reed at 254-709-9731 for more information, or Jason Pointer at his work number, 903-830-5759.
“We get asked all the time, ‘where has this been all my life?’” said Pointer. “There are a lot of organizations that do crime victim assistance, but none that are faith-based. It’s an unbelievable feeling to help victims of violence or sexual abuse, for instance.
“We are crisis interventionists who happen to be Christians.”
