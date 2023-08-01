A group of former postal workers and individuals interested in post office history gathered at Postmaster Coffee, the former Jacksonville Post Office, Saturday night to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the building’s construction. Many shared fond recollections of their time at the facility.
The building is on the National Registry of Historic Places list, and has served as a hotel, restaurant, culinary school and gathering place since it ceased operation as a post office.
Janet and Dr. Daniel Baber own the building which currently houses their coffee shop, run by Janet, and Landmark Aesthetics, owned and directed by Daniel.
During the celebration, the owners, local historians and people who worked there at one time shared their knowledge of the building.
Shelley Cleaver, who knows a wealth of Jacksonville history, told those gathered that the building was built in 1933, although the cornerstone was laid in 1932.
Cleaver, a member of the Cherokee County Historical Commission, said the post office was built by the U.S. Treasury.
“It was the first federal building in the county,” he said, “built in the years following the depression.” Some at the gathering speculated whether the building might have been constructed by the Works Progress Administration. Although that program was not instituted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt until 1935, it could be that early models of the proposed legislation might have included something similar. At any rate, it was built during an era when it was important to get people back to work.”
While every post office in the country delivers mail, the mode of delivery to the old post office in Jacksonville is a thing of the past.
“Mail would come into the train station, a postal worker would pick up the mail in a truck and take it to the post office, where it was sorted by hand,” Cleaver said.
Above the sorting floor are tiny windows that appear to be put there for decoration, but actually served another purpose.
Julie Douglas remembers learning about the role the windows served in post office life.
“That’s where the inspectors watched the workers,” Douglas said. “They had surprise visits, and no one knew they were coming or even that they were there.”
Cindy Lorenz worked for the Jacksonville Post Office from 1981-2001, so she was familiar with the old post office and the one currently in use, and she said the secret area where the inspectors worked was very interesting.
“There were mirrors that hid the inspectors, and you would walk down a narrow hallway. The viewing stations were recessed and small,” she said.
Lorenz said most workers were not allowed in that space, but a maintenance man snuck her up there one day so she could have a look. Of course, there were no inspectors there that day, but she said it was fun unraveling the mystery.
“While I was up there, I knocked on the window and one of the employees kept looking up trying to figure out where that knock was coming from,” Lorenz said.
Another former employee, Sue Harris Erp, said the post office was very exact with accountability because it was a federal facility.
“In all the time I worked there, I only came up short once in my accounting,” Erp said. “It was because a food stamp, which was actually a stamp back then, got stuck to some mail and it was missed. I was short $65 and had to pay it back out of my own pocket.”
Harris also said her former husband, Doug Harris, who also worked at the post office, started bringing items for the employees to have a break area. Rats soon discovered the food, and before long, they had to be eradicated.
“One of them, a big one, was just staring at me on the stairwell,” Erp said.
The building houses two safes, and no one seemed to know the purpose of the larger safe which is mounted close to the ceiling. The other safe, found in the former sorting area, kept a number of items secure, including once sheltering moon rocks brought to the city by NASA for a touring school exhibit.
Because Lorenz began work at the post office one year before Social Security replaced civil service pensions, she continues to receive a monthly civil service allowance.
Baber said the building’s architecture is a mix of classic revival, art deco and modern art, according to information she had gathered from various sources.
“I like that everything was custom made; the doors, windows, etc.,” she said.
Cleaver shared that the building’s original windows are steel windows that can be rolled out.
In keeping with the original décor, Baber found a triptych, an art form that joins two or more pieces, of an old post office in San Diego and had her sister, an artist, add patrons enjoying coffee and espresso adjacent to the building painted in the picture. She brought the mural back to Jacksonville, where it is currently mounted on a back wall in the coffee area.
One of the more interesting facts about the old post office is the fact that the last postmaster to serve there, Herman Glass, was also the last postmaster in America to be appointed by a sitting president, Lyndon B. Johnson.
“Because he was appointed to a federal position by the president, that meant he could never be fired,” Cleaver said. “In fact, he had a plaque on his wall at the post office that said just that.”
When the U.S. flag was lowered for the last time after the postal service moved to its current facility on Commerce St., the flag was presented to the Jacksonville Veteran of Foreign Wars post. Cleaver and Bob Toles, both past VFW commanders, as well as Ed Stiefer, accepted the flag from Glass.
Other names mentioned at Saturday’s gathering included Lee Childress, Paul Hunt, Clifford Taylor, Robert Rainey, Ted Warren, and, believe it or not, two men who were each named Jack Douglas.
For more information, history and a great cup of coffee, visit the facility located at 402 East Rusk Street.
