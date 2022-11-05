The Daily Grind, 111 W. 5th St., in Rusk, hosted a Coffee with a Cop event for the Rusk Police Department Wednesday, Nov. 2. Officer Ryan Gummer and Sgt. Scott Heagney were available for conversation and to address any questions or concerns of residents.
Having taken part in the National Coffee with a Cop event in October, Chief Rick Pippens had said he would like to see the department host more such events so the community and his police officers could get to know one another, which is the purpose of the Coffee with a Cop program. The program motto is, “Building relationships. One cup at a time.”
For information about Coffee with a Cop, visit coffeewithacop.com.
Follow the Rusk Police Department’s Facebook page for future Coffee with a Cop opportunities and other RPD related information.
