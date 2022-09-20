Elise Brielle Silvey has an ocean-full of ambition, or at least, a lake-full – and all in a pint-sized frame.
The petite 10-year-old dances, draws, and designs video games. She twirls, maintains good grades in school and has a YouTube following. She also skis.
“I was knee-boarding at three,” she said. “Then I started on trainer skis when I was about five; then I advanced to trick skis when I was six.”
Elise’s father, Chris Silvey, and her grandfather, Johnny Silvey, both water-ski, so it was a natural fit for her to try out the sport.
“It just runs in our family,” she said. “It’s mostly fun, but sometimes it is frustrating, especially trick skiing.”
Her dad has competed in water skiing for about 10 years, and her Papa Johnny, for about 40. Both have competed at national competition, and both have ranked high in their levels.
Elise began competing at age eight. Her first competition was outside Austin and was a fun tourney after the season.
“It was just for experience,” she said.
Last year, the Nichols Intermediate School student placed high enough in the regional meet to enter national competition, but the meet was too far away, so she wasn’t able to go.
This past summer, she again placed and the family was able to travel to Wichita, KS, where she and her father both competed. Her category was trick skiing.
“You have two 20-second runs, and you have to get in as many tricks as you can in each pass without duplicating any,” Chris said. The event was at a private lake, and Elise placed 10th in her division, and her father placed fourth in his.
Prior to that event, Elise had already competed in three other 2022 tourneys, including the regional competition. She also has attended a Junior Development camp and a ski camp.
“In the Junior Development camp, it’s like a water ski school,” she said. “There’s a boat shop; a pro shop. It’s a place to learn or just practice.”
Although she attended the school as a camper, her dad was able to stay in the town nearby and watch her ski during one day of the camp.
Her dad said they begin training each year about mid-April and continue until late fall.
Elise’s brother, Eli, is just learning to ski, and has overcome his fear of the water.
“He’s got a lot more confidence now,” she said.
Her mom, Trista Silvey, is a counselor at the intermediate school. She doesn’t compete in the water, but said she has never been scared for her daughter to compete.
“Her dad is even more cautious than me,” she said. “When she has almost finished her tricks, he releases the line in advance to keep her safe.”
The fifth-grader takes hip hop, jazz and lyrical dance at Brittany’s Elite Studio, and competed last weekend for a spot on the competition teams for each category of dance. Her hard work paid off, and she was awarded a place on the traveling teams for each, and an additional spot on the production team.
Her private twirling lessons are taught by Shelby Cumbie, and she fits those in when her schedule allows.
Art is one of Elise’s favorite pastimes, and she is often found drawing. She is in the KidZone class on Wednesday nights at Beall Chapel Baptist Church, and recently drew a caricature of her teacher, Judy Dykes.
“It looked a lot like her,” Trista said.
Elise also likes to dabble in digital art, creating random characters and animating them for games.
She enjoys showing her art on her own YouTube Channel.
“I have a decent amount of subscribers, about 1,130,” she said.
When she is grown, Elise hopes to be a policewoman.
“Or maybe something else, like a counselor,” she said, indicating she might follow in her mom’s footsteps.
With all her activity, she keeps her grades up in the Gifted and Talented program at Nichols, and she has a message for other kids:
“Never give up on your dreams, even if you feel like you’re bad at something. Keep going and you’ll probably get better.”
Whether dancing, singing, skiing, police work or counseling is in her future, it sounds like she is already taking her own words to heart.
Good advice from a gifted girl.
