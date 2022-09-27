Editor’s Note: In preparation for the Sesquicentennial Celebration honoring 150 years since the founding of Jacksonville, a series of articles will be published focusing on notable personalities in the city’s history.
Sarah Robinson has been involved with the nurture and care of children for most of her life. She and her late husband, John, owned and operated Kids “R” Us, a daycare located on Ragsdale Street, for 33 years.
Although John worked as a conductor for Union Pacific railroad for 32 years, Sarah said it was her husband’s idea to open the daycare.
“I had been working for several years for Golda Pugh, who owned Pugh’s Play & Learn. I wanted to start my own daycare, but I told my husband probably nobody would come, because Golda was so popular,” she said.
“My husband said, ‘Well, we have been involved with kids all our married life. You just go ahead and open that daycare. There’s enough kids in Jacksonville for you and Ms. Pugh both.’ So I did,” she said.
She was quick to add that she wanted it run a certain way.
“It was a Christian daycare,” she said. “We started the day with prayer. I wanted my kids to learn the Bible.”
Robinson was both administrator and kindergarten teacher at the school. She is proud that many of the students she taught have gone on to achieve notable success. Among them are bank officers, nurses, nurse practitioners and teachers.
One student she particularly remembers is Darrel Thompson. He is now a bank officer in Texas, although she could not immediately remember the town.
“When he was a junior at Jacksonville High School, he nominated me to the 2002 Who’s Who among American Teachers,” she said. “I have the book with my biography and picture.
“He was a special kid and made me so proud. That’s the highlight of being in the daycare business.”
She remembered other names, as well: Shynonda Newsome, who is now a nurse practitioner in Tyler; a niece, Samantha Scott, who is a nurse practitioner in California, and Tyson Cannon.
“Tyson is a captain in the Army,” she said. “He got his four-year degree, and then joined the Army.”
Robinson was reluctant to just give the four names, indicating she was proud of all her “kids.”
When she was younger, both she and John Ragsdale coached in various youth leagues in the city of Jacksonville. Sarah coached girls’ softball, soccer and basketball; John coached softball and basketball.
She also played softball in an adult league sponsored by Galaxy Boatworks, and together, the couple was active in teaching kids at Seminary Heights Church of Christ.
In 2006, Robinson ran for a place on the Jacksonville ISD school board. Although her bid was unsuccessful, she nevertheless expressed her opinion regarding discipline in the schools.
“I strongly believe that discipline begins at home, and it should continue on into our schools. It has gotten to the point that there is no discipline in so many of our homes, and this non-discipline is carried into our schools. The children have no respect for themselves or the teachers. If there is no discipline, there is no respect. If there is no respect, there won’t be any learning,” she said.
After her husband died in 2019, she tried to keep working and operating the daycare, but her heart was just not in it.
“There were too many memories after 51 years of being married,” she said.
When COVID hit, she closed Kids “R” Us, and decided finally to just sell it. The school now operates as Creative Little Angels, with a new owner.
She has moved to Midlothian to live with her son, but gets back to Jacksonville as often as she can.
The longtime educator said she believes her own success was due to her belief in God, and it was a belief she tried to instill in her kindergarten students and the other children who attended her daycare.
“If you don’t have God as a part of your life, your chances of success are slim to none,” she said. “Today’s mentality calls evil, good and good, evil.
A quote from Bessie Anderson Stanley, an American writer who died in 1952, seems to address the sum of the years Sarah Robinson has spent educating and working with children:
“What constitutes success? She has achieved success who has lived well; laughed often and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent people and the love of little children; who has filled her niche and accomplished her task; who has left the world better than she found it; who has always looked for the best in others and given the best she had.” (from For Women by Women, Dayspring 2011).
