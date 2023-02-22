The Texas Rangers and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit are conducting an independent investigation of the death of a jail inmate which occurred Monday, Feb. 21.
Cherokee County Jail staff contacted EMS following an inmate complaint of medical issues, according to a statement by Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. The medical issues were not specified in the report.
The inmate, identified as Aiydasani Bryant, a 21-year-old woman from Jacksonville, appeared to go into cardiac arrest while being treated by EMS. She was transported to UT Health where she was pronounced deceased.
Bryant was being held in the county jail following an arrest by the Jacksonville Police Department Feb. 15 on a charge of aggravated assault/family violence with a deadly weapon.
Per protocol with all death in custody situations, Dickson requested an investigation by the Texas Rangers and the sheriff’s office internal affairs unit.
