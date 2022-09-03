Jacksonville businesses and homes are busy sprucing up to welcome visitors and natives back home for a Street Festival in celebration of the City’s Sesquicentennial, scheduled for October 22 from 10am – 8pm. Founded in 1872 along newly laid rail line, the community is seeking to commemorate the special date by decorating with patriotic swags or buntings.
“When we saw the photos from 1922 and 1972, we just KNEW this was how downtown and our city needed to look for the celebration”, said Cassie Devillier, Event Co-Chair. “We found a supplier that makes these in the USA and are proud to be able to offer them to our businesses, homes and organizations to decorate at an affordable price. They are great quality and will last for years and years!”
Both 6-foot and 3-foot lengths are available and more information can be found at www.jacksonville.org/650/sesquicentennial where buntings can be purchased and paid for online. If you prefer to purchase in person, email Kathleen@CongratsAwards.com or phone 903-586-5887.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.