Sharon Marsh, owner of DeHart Veterinary Services, has plans of building a permanent facility in Jacksonville.
DeHart Veterinary Services has visited Jacksonville almost since the time it opened 10 years ago. Marsh said that Jacksonville is visited most often, present every Sunday, compared to most locations that she visits, which is usually once a month.
“The need for our services are pretty strong, the demand for it is pretty strong in Jacksonville, so having a brick and mortar location there will only help us bring our services to those who need it the most,” Marsh said.
DeHart Veterinary Services will continue to provide the same limited vet services that includes spay and neuter, vaccinations, heartworm testing and prevention, microchips, flea and tick products and nail trims once the new facility is constructed.
Marsh said there is no plan to transition to a full service veterinary, although she may expand the number of days available in Jacksonville.
“In theory, if I can find another veterinarian, we’ll be able to be open more than just every Sunday,” she said. “We will use that building more as a community outreach center. We may offer additional low-cost services that are hard to gain access to, for example heartworm treatments or dental. We’re going to make those more accessible to the public.”
Marsh received a special use permit from the city council in July to use her mobile trailer at the location of the future facility. A stipulation for the permit approval was that a building permit be pulled within two years.
“I’m also looking to make another outreach center in Tyler, so they’re both coinciding and needing to be planned at the same time,” she said. “But there’s no concrete plans at the moment.”
Marsh does hope the new building will provide a place where she can continue her mission to reduce the population of strays.
“Hopefully, with this building, we can make it a place where people have access to affordable veterinary care and can deter some of those animals from going into shelters and becoming strays,” she said.
Marsh also believes the permanent home may strengthen the relationship she has with the Jacksonville Animal Shelter.
“I’m already the consultant for the city of Jacksonville and we do have a partnership that exists with them,” she said. “I’m hoping that with this new building and opportunity that we can have a stronger relationship and help their life outcomes and their save rate go higher.”
Having moved locations within Jacksonville, Marsh is grateful for the permanent site which she is currently utilizing with her mobile trailer.
“I’m pretty appreciative because we’ve moved around quite a bit in the past couple of months, but at least now we have a permanent home so people will know where to find us,” she said.
“It’s been great because the parking is so much better, we can handle the long lines so much easier, " Marsh said. “It’s been a great change for us.”
