A report to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office of a rooster fight results in 24 arrests and 88 birds seized, according to a statement by the sheriff’s office posted to social media.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received information about a rooster fight taking place on CR 2405 Sunday, Feb. 19. Deputies responded to the area, initially detaining 26 individuals.
After investigation 24 individuals were arrested and two juveniles were released to guardians.
As a result of the investigation, 30 vehicles were towed and 88 birds were seized.
Rooster fights, also known as cockfighting, is a blood sport in which two roosters specifically bred for aggression are placed beak to beak in a small ring and encouraged to fight to the death, according to aspca.org.
Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states, with 42 states penalizing cockfighting as a felony, according to humanesociety.org. In Texas, it is a felony offense to cause a cock to fight or to participate in the earnings of a cockfight.
