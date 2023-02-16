A man was arrested Thursday after being reported for carrying a firearm on the Cherokee County Courthouse grounds, according to a statement from Sheriff Brent Dickson.
While working security during a capital murder trial at the Cherokee County Courthouse, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an individual with a handgun on the north side of the courthouse square. Sheriff’s deputies responded, clearing the square. While securing the area, an individual fled from law enforcement and was subsequently captured and arrested.
The individual was charged with evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Dickson assures the public there is no threat to the area at this time.
