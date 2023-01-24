Huggies and Pampers and Luvs, oh my!
Diapers by these and several other names were gathered Saturday at the donor drive held at Beall Chapel Baptist Church. Benefitting Annie’s Closet, a ministry of the church that serves to meet clothing and other needs for the area’s foster children, the diaper drive was coordinated by Jacksonville High School National Honor Society members Laura Simpson and Kaylee Webb.
“We have to meet earn ten hours of volunteer work with a non-profit each year as part of our NHS requirements,” Simpson said. “We made fliers, brainstormed, decorated, collected and sorted the diapers to complete the ten hours.”
According to a website that refers to NHS, certain requirements must be met for students to qualify for and retain membership in the society.
“The four basic requirements for membership are scholarship, leadership, service, and character. Students are eligible to apply for NHS membership if they demonstrate academic achievement by achieving a 3.65 or higher. Grade point average will not be rounded to meet the minimum requirement.
“There are national standards that all chapters follow when selecting the members for their chapter. The requirements are based on four pillars: scholarship, service, leadership and character. Each chapter is required to publish its own qualifications for membership, based on the four pillars of NHS.”
Jacksonville High School NHS sponsor Melissa Vining said the students are actually required to earn 20 volunteer hours each year, but 10 of those are accomplished with group projects. The other ten, such as those earned by Simpson and Webb, are individual or partnered projects.
“They are encouraged to choose an event or subject in which they have an interest,” she said. “The girls chose this project because Annie’s Closet is important to them.”
Rhonda Brown, Coordinator for Annie’s Closet, said the organization works with foster children, kindred placement and reunification, and diapers are often needed, especially for emergency placement.
While the students’ efforts are not directly related to scholarships, Vining said many colleges and future employers do look at NHS participation and volunteer work when considering applicants.
Simpson has already been accepted in the fall semester at East Texas Baptist University, where she will pursue a degree in music. She will also participate in the choir and dance programs. She is the daughter of Robert and Emily Simpson. Robert Simpson is the pastor of Beall Chapel Baptist Church.
Kaylee Webb will attend TCU in the fall, to study computer programming. She is the daughter of Roger and Katrina Webb.
At the Saturday drive, the rain held off until after the drive, so participants managed to deliver their donations of dry diapers to Beall Chapel gymnasium, decorated specifically for the occasion.
Approximately 40 boxes and bags of diapers were collected to benefit Annie’s Closet, which was so named to memorialize Annie Elizabeth Stewart, the stillborn daughter of Jimmy and Shelby Stewart. Jimmy Stewart is the church’s youth pastor, and Laura Simpson is a participant in the church’s youth program.
