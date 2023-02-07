Dr. Kenya Etim is aptly named. When she was born, the country of Kenya was often in the news. The country’s liberation from Great Britain had just been achieved, and her parents were impressed with the work of those who fought for freedom, so they named their first-born, Kenya.
Fast forward a few decades, and that little girl grew up. Even though her mother was from Jacksonville, she moved her family to California following her graduation from Fred Douglass High School, and that is where Kenya Sekoni Watson was raised.
“My family has been in the Jacksonville area since at least the 1890s,” she said. “My mom and dad wanted me to know my family roots, so every summer, we would visit. I remember being raised around so much family.”
Etim’s family heritage includes the names Waggoner and Boyd, and in fact, the Vanishing Texana Museum has quilts displayed that belonged to her grandparents, Lilly Bell Waggoner Boyd and Willie Boyd.
“I remember how important the Lincoln Park area was. People would go there to swim, play, host family reunions. It was across from Fred Douglass High School and the Middle School.
“Of course, it was in the historically Black part of town. When integration began, it was welcomed by some and hated by others. When someone burned down Fred Douglass High School, the decision was made as to where to bus the kids: the school was now non-existent, so students in the Black community were sent to the white side of town.”
True to her name, Kenya Seconi Watson Etim is now a freedom fighter for Lincoln Park, leading the effort to revitalize that community gathering spot.
“To this day, there is only one high school in Jacksonville, and that’s okay,” she said. “What is not alright is that the land where the school and the park were located has been vacant since 1972. That has served to decentralize education for that community; it made people feel worthless. At school, they learned welding, cosmetology, etc. A vocational school (or other educational use) could have been built at that location.” Seeing that land vacant for so many years inspired Etim to move back to Jacksonville.
Currently a general practice physician at University of Texas Health East Texas Physicians – Jacksonville, the doctor said she spent the past 22 years practicing medicine in Michigan, but when her two children were grown, she decided to move back to the city she had known since childhood.
“I saw that empty space. I knew this community could be healthier. So, I am working with the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation and Jacksonville city leaders to get the park opened. We anticipate it will be 100% improved by December 2025, and it will be integrated: Black, white, Latino - all are welcome,” she said.
Etim said that the motto for the park’s revitalization is “Safer, Smarter, Healthier With Anything We Are Doing.” Her personal motto is “Together, We Can Make Change That Matters.”
She said she doesn’t plan to move again, and added that in her extended family, she is the only one of her generation who has come back to Jacksonville to live.
“I hope that changes, and they will now have a reason to come back to Jacksonville and be proud (of the community),” she said.
At UT Health-Jacksonville, the doctor has just been named to lead the new Family Medicine Residency Program, which is a three-year program recently-graduated physicians need to complete their medical education.
She is also a member of the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club, and annually, visits Kenya to participate in medical missions work for Pan African Christian Exchange ministries, an entity she also serves as a board member.
“We will be taking a team May 19-June 3 this year,” she said. “We provide medical assistance and also teach practical things. For instance, on one trip we set up hand-washing stations and taught the importance of washing hands and the proper way to do so.”
“I was happy to see that during COVID, not one of those we had visited had contracted the virus, because they had followed the instructions we gave them.”
Etim is also an adjunct professor for Kenyatta University School of Medicine, as well as having served Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and the University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine. In her upcoming trip to Kenya, her team will consist of medical students who will get a chance to learn about the different levels of care in Kenya.
A “Casino Night” fundraiser for the Lincoln Park revitalization project will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on March 4 at the Legacy in Jacksonville. To view the Casino Night flier or to purchase tickets, visit fdcdc.org.
