The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is returning to downtown. Since late 2021, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has been working to purchase a downtown building and renovate it as well. The new Chamber office will be located at 307 E. Commerce, which was the former city’s municipal building.
The Chamber Building Committee has been raising funds to assist with the cost of the renovation. To date, almost $130,000 has been raised.
With the move near, Congratulations Awards is creating the Investor Wall, noting individuals, civic clubs and businesses which have donated to the Capital Campaign. There are several sponsorship levels: $250 Copper, $500 Bronze, $1,000 Silver, Gold $2,500, Platinum $5,000 and Diamond $10,000. Designated as a 501(c)(3) organization, donations to Jacksonville Lead (Chamber of Commerce) are tax deductible.
The moving date is anticipated Monday, Feb. 27.
“With the move just around the corner, call your Chamber of Commerce to be part of the move, as it’s not too late to be added to the Investor Wall,” stated Andy Calcote, Building Committee member.
Call the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce at 903-586-2217 to be a part of the Chamber move.
