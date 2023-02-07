Dr. Richard Hackney will be the featured speaker Tuesday at the Manley Distinguished Lecture Series at Jacksonville College. The Manley Distinguished Lecture Series is a tribute to a well-loved instructor at Jacksonville College whose tenure was characterized by an unwavering dedication to the academic and cultural development of the JC community. The program will begin at 6 p.m. in Buckner Chapel, located on the Jacksonville College campus, 105 B.J. Albritton Drive in Jacksonville.
Hackney was born and raised in the Corinth community outside of Bullard, but because schools were segregated at the time, he attended the former Stanton High School in Whitehouse.
“My father raised tomatoes and we sold them in Jacksonville,” he said. “We would go into the pharmacy and buy candy or soda pop. I realized I didn’t want to raise tomatoes or chop cotton all my life. My brothers went into the military. I wanted to go to the Air Force, even though I had earned a scholarship to Texas Southern University. When I didn’t show up at the university, my principal from high school, Mr. J.W. Holloway, called and asked why I didn’t go. I knew we couldn’t afford for me to go to school, so I explained that to him.
“The subject of pharmacy came up, and then later I talked to Bo Langley, a pharmacist I knew, and I decided to go to pharmacy school at TSU.”
After later completing the doctoral program in pharmacy studies at the University of Tennessee in Memphis, Hackney was given the chance to get into Chemical Pharmacology, and went to work for Bristol Myers, marketing and teaching the use of pharmaceuticals to use in the field of oncology.
“That’s why I came back to Texas,” he said.
Hackney also was involved with the TSU School of Pharmacy as a faculty member. After his first retirement, he saw the need for pharmacy consultation in long-term care, so he formed Hackney & Associates before his second retirement.
He and his wife, Theresa, moved back to Cherokee County in 2020, after he inherited some five-plus acres from his mother. When COVID hit that year, he immediately discerned that there would be a need to educate the rural areas of East Texas regarding the virus.
“At the first mention of COVID, I knew that would be a major issue in key areas: lack of knowledge; how to administer the vaccine to the general public; how to reach rural communities,” he said.
To combat the problem, Hackney founded the North East Texas Healthcare Task Force, which ensures access to healthcare in rural communities of color, focusing on disparities and equity in healthcare. The task force, or NET, serves 38 counties in East Texas and attempts to remedy nine identified healthcare issues related to communities of color.
A board member on the Area Agency on Aging of East Texas and HOPE, Hackney also serves as president of YOU! EMPOWER, which serves to empower women and children to prepare them for the workforce. Additionally, he is a member of the Cherokee County Historical Commission and president of the Historical Cemetery Society of Texas (inactive).
Each Monday night, Hackney can be heard on the Marvelous Monday Radio Blog Talk Show (wglo.radio.com), in which four individuals discuss core issues related to healthcare, education, cultural diversity, and other issues.
Hackney and his wife have been married for 58 years. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Research Biology from TSU, and worked for M.D. Anderson and also Baylor University in Houston, in the fields of virology and cancer research.
Theresa Hackney has authored several books, including “From Sin to Salvation,” available at the bookshop web: store.bookbaby.com/book/from-sin-to-salvation.
