Then he prayed again, and heaven gave rain, and the earth bore its fruit. James 5:18
Thankfully, it hasn’t been three and a half years, as in Elijah’s time, but the only rain to fall in Cherokee County for the past 30 days has been a scant one-one-hundredth of an inch that fell on July 22, according to data on the National Agriculture Statistics Service website, nass.usda.gov, and the lack of precipitation is starting to affect agricultural production in the county.
Cattle in Cherokee County number between 30,000 and 59,999, as recorded on the nass.usda.gov website, and the lack of rain has an effect on every herd.
Johnny Walley with Walley Dairy in Jacksonville said his farm’s milk production is down.
“There’s not enough cream,” he said. “The cows just want to lay in the shade. They don’t want to get up and graze. We’re starting to have to rely on our stored hay. Fortunately, our creek runs year-round, so they have water, but I know ponds are drying up.”
Fire is another concern, with fire departments working to put out a number of grass and forest fires around the state.
Jacksonville Fire Department Captain James Suggs urges city and county residents to use common sense.
“The grass is so dry. If you are going to burn anything outside, understand it’s going to catch everything on fire,” Suggs said. “You can hear the grass crunch. The fields are dry. It’s too dangerous to burn, too dangerous for the firefighters. Use caution in this heat.”
Cherokee County Precinct Commissioner Kelly Traylor issued a word of caution on his Facebook page: “High Fire Danger over the next week. Please use caution. No vehicle should idle in tall grass, don’t throw cigarettes out the window and watch your trailer tires and chains. Pray for rain.”
Indeed, prayers are being offered, as pastors in many area churches have begun encouraging members to gather to beseech the Almighty for relief from the drought.
In 2011, a year in which the state suffered a lengthy drought, Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation asking Texans to pray for rain. He noted that in the past, Texans “have been strengthened, assured and lifted up through prayer,” and that he thus believed prayer to be an appropriate measure to address the drought. It could be that such a prayer effort is again necessary.
Dan Grimes, operator for Gallatin Water Supply, said people need to be aware of their water usage.
“The drought will offset any water system differently,” he said, “depending on whether the water is drawn from lakes or wells.”
While the more pressing needs of food supply and safety are paramount, it’s also important to many that their lawns and landscaping stays green.
Pineywoods Lawn Care owner Mark Scallon issued a warning to his customers.
“We are looking at serious loss of turf and shrubs this summer if the landscape isn’t watered on a regular basis; a minimum of two to three times per week is a must, with at least one hour per area for manual sprinklers and 30-40 minutes for automatic sprinklers,” he said.
With the extreme heat and lack of rain, outside pets must be provided appropriate shade and water, even bringing them inside as needed.
“With the extreme heat we are having to place all of our dogs in specific areas to keep them cool enough,” said Dava Cooley, director of County Roads Rescue. “These areas are not meant for housing dogs through this long of a period and requires us doubling our kennel work time to accommodate the changes. Since our facility is made up of a bunch of small buildings instead of one solid building our employees and volunteers are having to be extremely cautious not to over heat and some of us are having to take extra precautions to prevent heat exhaustion due to medical conditions. Our facility struggles to keep up with the changes in Texas’ extreme weather.”
If a heat stroke is suspected, immediate care should be taken to cool the animal.
To treat a pet suffering from heatstroke, the Humane Society said an animal should be moved to the shade or an area with air-conditioning. Ice packs and cold towels can be placed on their head, neck and/or chest, and/or run cool water over them, but not cold. Allow them to drink small amounts of water or lick ice cubes.
Also, to ensure wildlife is protected, the Human Society offers the following:
“Put out some additional water-filled containers. Placing a couple of containers, one shallow and one a little deeper, on the ground will help other creatures such as ground squirrels, raccoons and many others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.