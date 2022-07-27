The descendants of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Dyess met for their annual family reunion on July 4, 2022 at the camphouse of Forrest and Rita Dyess of Rusk, with 99 family members and 12 visitors attending.
The day began with the pledge to the United States flag and a prayer, led by Bro. James Palmer, pastor of Eastside Baptist in Rusk. Hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, salads desserts and tea were enjoyed by all. A small water slide was set up for the younger children.
Following the meal, a cornhole tournament was started. Winners included Kenny Dyess and Steven Dyess as champions with Cody Owen and Forrest Jones as runners-up.
Family members present from Rusk were:
• Forrest and Rita Dyess;
• Kenny and Kim Dyess, Jody, Bonnie, Anna, Hayden and Eli Dyess;
• Jordan, Hannah and Palmer Dyess;
• Brayden, Allison and Sunni Rawlinson;
• Jared, Katy and Torsten Woods;
• Nick, Mikayla, Zella and Rimi Cowan;
• Rodney and Cathy Newman;
• Bryanna Marcon;
• Hayden and Amanda Scott;
• James, Tara, Grayson, Julianna, Rhett and Colt Newman;
• Jacob, Heidi, Ty, Tenley and Tripp Newmann;
• Randy and Terrie Sadler;
• Annleigha and Easton Shuptrine;
• Forrest, Megan, LynnLee, Honey and River Jones;
• Garrett Jones and Lauren Lankford;
• R.S. Dyess;
• Keith Dyess;
• Mark and Debbie Welch;
• Greg, Stacy, Blake and Gracie McCowan;
• Stacy and Janae Halbert;
• Crystal De La Cruz;
• Lauren and Jackson Halbert;
• Theresa and Lilly Gates;
• Steven, D’Ann, Sadie and Averie Dyess;
• Hagen, Aubrey and Shelby Hassell
• Tallie, Lolly and Madison Holland;
• Waney Foreman, Genesis and Emma Forman
• Crystal Garcia.
Family members arriving from out of town were:
• Freddie Morris, of Jacksonville
• Glenn and Nita Vess, of Troup
• Bo, Becky, KayLynn, Cody and Cooper Morris;
• L.B. Morris;
• Jerry Glenn, Michelle and Cale Dyess, of New Harmony;
• Tallie, Lolly and Madison Holland;
• Justin McIntyre, of Jacksonville
• Billy Lynn and Mary Jane Dyess, of Jacksonville;
• John “Spooky” and Debbie Dyess, of Jacksonville
• George and Louella Simmons, of Neches;
• William Everett Simpson, of Jasper; and
• Paul Simpson, of Chandler.
Visitors included:
Bro. James Palmer and Toni Palmer, Wendy Wallace, Cortney and Coby Duren; Aubrey, Avery and Allie Duren; butch and Larae Walley and Allen Dotson, all of Rusk; and Tommie Williams, of Jacksonville.
