The Dyess Market joined the Rusk Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Sept. 23.
The Dyess Market is a family owned business that has been in the agricultural industry for more than five generations. Located at 1938 S. Dickinson Dr. in Rusk, the market offers frozen, locally raised beef, pork and lamb. Other products that can be purchased for the home include dish towels, mugs and
kitchen items.
To contact the store, call 903-714-2146 or send email to anna.dyess03@yahoo.com.
For more information, find Dyess Market on Facebook.
