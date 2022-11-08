Early returns indicate the hotel occupancy tax will be approved, along with all but one of the 23 proposed amendments to the Jacksonville city charter.
Proposition W, authorizing a hotel occupancy tax at a rate not to exceed two percent, carries a 66.09% favorable vote, 949 to 487. If approval is final, the maximum hotel occupancy tax rate imposed from all sources in the city of Jacksonville will be 15% of the price paid for a room in a hotel.
The lone proposal that may lack enough votes for passage is Proposition B, which would eliminate gender specific nouns and pronouns. Only 765 votes were counted in favor, opposed to 1,173, or 60.53%, against. The charter, which has not been changed since 2008, still carried much of the same verbiage as the original 1933 draft. The change, if approved, would have eliminated the male centric text and included gender neutral terms.
The proposal with the greatest margin in favor of passage, is Proposition T, which would eliminate the section of the city charter concerning the power to levy all poll tax. The change is favored by 1,265, or 87.07%, of voters. Proposition K, updating audit requirements, carries the second greatest margin of voter approval at 86.96%, or 1,541 out of 1,772 votes.
The percentage of votes in favor of the remaining propositions are:
• Proposition A, to remove provisions in conflict with state law; 81.88%
• Proposition C, to eliminate the use of the terms chairman, vice-chairman, city secretary, corporation court and city recorder and replace those terms with mayor, mayor pro tem, city clerk, municipal court and municipal judge, respectively; 62.69%
• Proposition D, to clarify that the City’s zoning powers encompass all those conferred by the constitution and laws of this State upon cities having more than five thousand inhabitants, 78.74%
• Proposition E, to amend Art. II, Sect. 1 of the charter to remove from the council the ability to increase the number of its council members and the corresponding number of precincts or districts and instead require an election to change the Charter in order to change the number of council members; 73.88%
• Proposition F, to amend Art. II Sect. 1 of the charter to remove as unnecessary provisions adopting polling places and limiting the number of precincts; 57.11%
• Proposition G, to amend Art. II, Sect. 2 of the charter to change the removal of a council member from office for missing three consecutive meetings from occurring automatically to making such removal contingent upon a vote of the Council; 74.18%
• Proposition H, to change the term of office for council members from two to three-year terms and create term limits of no more than three consecutive three-year terms; 63.13%
• Proposition I, to remove the provision requiring all members present to vote on every ordinance or resolution and further removing the provision counting any refusal to vote as a vote in favor of the measure; 61.22%
• Proposition J, to require the favorable vote of a simple majority of the quorum present to pass an emergency measure, rather than requiring the favorable vote of four or more council members; 66.61%
• Proposition L, to amend the procedure for election to city council; 65.35%
• Proposition M, to clarify the city secretary is appointed and removed upon recommendation of the city manager with approval of the City Council; 80.84%
• Proposition N, to make bonding of officers and employees optional at the discretion of the city council; 61.16%
• Proposition O, to delete Art. V, Sect. 9 as an unnecessary requirement and expense because an ordinance setting out the duties and qualifications of each employee is not needed; 55.99%
• Proposition P, to remove the existing list of items for the City Manager to cover in the annual budget and replace with a requirement for the City Manager to prepare the budget to set out a complete plan for the year and allow for budgeting methods permitted under state law; 74.08%
• Proposition Q, to change the deadline for adoption of the budget; 80.61%
• Proposition R, regulating contingency funds; 82.54%
• Proposition S, dealing with the issuance and sale of bonds; 78.14%
• Proposition U, to change the date to levy the annual tax for the fiscal year from June to a date being as soon as practicable, in accordance with state law; 71.96%
• Proposition V, removal of section requiring a board of equalization because the need it no longer exists with the existence of the appraisal district; 81.25%
These are unofficial results based on 15 of 16 boxes reporting.
