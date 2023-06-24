The East Texas Food Bank recently invited media to tour the organization’s garden and learn more about their work providing food to 200 feeding programs in a 26 county area. ETFB provided 27,092,000 meals for hungry East Texans in fiscal year 2022, according to its website, which stated there are 188,530 East Texans who are facing hunger, including 63,260 children.
The garden, located in the Noonday area of Smith County, is approximately eight acres in size. ETFB is allowed to farm crops on the privately-owned land.
This year, potatoes, onions, watermelons, squash, tomatoes and corn are being grown, according to Rebecca Berkley, ETFB Director of Communications and Marketing..
“We receive around 40,000 pounds of food or 33,000 meals,” she said. “the retail cost of this food would be $40,000-$50,000.”
Low-risk inmates of the Smith County Sheriff’s Department, along with community volunteers, plow the fields and provide other labor. The inmates work the garden from late winter until fall, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, although fall gardens occasionally carry into early winter.
“The garden has been in existence for several years and the inmates enjoy the work there. The benefits received by the inmates are a sense of self-worth, learning to grow their own food and getting fresh air,” Smith said. “This is strictly voluntary on the part of inmates and they have to be in good standing at the jail as far as their behavior is concerned. At no time are any high risks inmates placed at the garden and those who work receive close supervision by detention staff.”
Smith added that SSCO receives satisfaction knowing they are able to contribute to the well-being of residents in the local and surrounding communities.
“We are so thankful for the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and other volunteers helping us to maintain this garden so we can provide fresh produce to our neighbors in need,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.
Local agencies are able to secure more food through ETFB than would be possible at retail costs.
HOPE-Jacksonville is among the organizations partnered with ETFB to provide meals for those in need. Among HOPE’s many programs are several food-based programs including the HOPE Kitchen, Manna Pantry, Back Pack program, Brown Bag Program and Senior Box Program.
For more information on services provide by HOPE or to donate, visit hopecenter.info.
Other ETFB partnered food distribution programs in Cherokee County, according to the ETFB website, are Alto Food Pantry, 176 W. San Antonio; Our Lady of Sorrows, 1023 Corinth Road, Jacksonville; Society of St. Stephens UMC, 1031 S.E. Loop 456, Jacksonville; Special Health Resource Jacksonville (mobile pantry), 811 Farnsworth; River of Life Christian Center - More Than Enough Food Pantry, 677 Dickenson, Rusk; Rusk Cares – Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Shop, 201 W. Second Street and Wells Interfaith Pantry, 77 Homer Street.
For more information on ETBF or to donate, go to easttexasfoodbank.org. For more information on a specific food pantry or to locate one in a specific area, use the Find Food tab and select a county.
