Jacksonville joins Tyler, Longview, Palestine, Lufkin and other surrounding cities as a mobile pantry site for the East Texas Food Pantry. The monthly distribution, the first of its kind in Cherokee County, offers fresh produce and, at times, will offer meat, with help from a T.L.L. Temple Foundation grant.
The mobile food pantry took place Tuesday, July 11, at the John Alexander Gym parking lot, located at 811 Farnsworth St. Everyone was welcome to participate, as there are no identification or income requirements.
“Cherokee County has a great need for food assistance as 13.5% of the residents – 6,850 people, including 2,490 children – are food insecure, according to the latest data from Feeding American’s Map the Meal Gap. Currently we help over 6,300 households in Cherokee County,” ETFB CEO David Emerson said. “Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents.”
Many dozens of vehicles were lined up in the John Alexander Gym parking lot for the first mobile pantry in Jacksonville. Drivers who came through were asked to check with neighbors and friends and pick up food for them as well during the next distribution.
Volunteers loaded fresh produce and meat into vehicles, expecting to assist at least 400 families during the initial event.
The mobile pantry was conducted in partnership with Special Health Resources of Texas, representatives of which handed out information about SHRT services and worked as volunteers loading groceries.
ETFB has seven partner agencies in Cherokee County that operate food pantries in Alto, Jacksonville, Rusk and Wells. In fiscal year 2022, ETFB distributed 560,000 pounds of produce in Cherokee County, according to information provided by ETFB.
The mobile food pantry is scheduled to continue from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
For more information about the East Texas Food Bank, visit easttexasfoodbank.org.
