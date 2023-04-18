Tiffany Wolven is going to Disney World! After struggling with numerous health, physical, mental and emotional handicaps for many years, the 12-year-old has been granted a wish by the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Together with her parents, Mike and Tammy Wolven, the young patient will travel Tuesday to the long-awaited destination. Although Tiffany is non-verbal and non-mobile, her mom said she loves the Disney characters when they parade on television or in the movies.
“She was born with a protrusion at the base of her skull measuring four inches by two inches, which caused part of her skull not to close, allowing for a portion of her brain and spinal fluid to protrude through the hole, forming a skin-covered cyst on the back of her head.
The newborn had many other problems including Arnold Chari III malformations, which affects the cerebellum in the infant's brain and affects balance; Meckle Grubber Syndrome which is a rare genetic disease that causes cysts to form on the kidneys and lungs, and can be fatal; cerebral ventriculomegaly, which is an enlargement of the lateral brain ventricles; tethered cord, which causes tissue to form on the spinal cord, limiting movement, an elongated spine, and a small hole in her heart where the third ventricle did not form properly. She also has a severe acid reflux disorder, which causes seizures.” (From Jacksonville Daily Progress writer, Faith Harper, May 2012)
Since the original article was written about Tiffany, she has had numerous medical procedures and diagnostic testing sedation, and has faced other orthopedic problems, including hip dysplasia. In 2019, while checking her shunt, doctors discovered a growth on her thalamus. Thus far, the unidentified growth is being monitored, according to her mother.
“It hasn’t grown or shifted, but it is still there,” Tammy Wolven said. “They check it once a year, unless for some reason she becomes lethargic or has seizures.”
Tiffany was actually nominated in 2017 to have a wish granted by the foundation, but it took so long for the approval to be obtained that it was too late for that year, so it was rescheduled for the following year. The trip was postponed due to medical issues. Then, when COVID hit, all the kids on the approved list were put on a waiting list. Once those restrictions were lifted, they had to start all over getting doctor approval, and finally their nomination was approved.
On Friday, April 14, Make-a-Wish Foundation threw a Wish Reveal party for Tiffany, complete with balloons, pizza and Disney decorations at Pizza Hut in Kilgore, where the family now resides.
The family’s trip includes flights and living costs. They will stay at “Give Kids The World,” which is a Make-a-Wish complex that includes apartments, an amusement park, different events at the village itself, and also tickets to all of the Disney theme parks – and an option to visit the Kennedy Space Center.
Additionally, a nurse will accompany them on the trip, and another will be provided once they get to Florida, and all expenses will be paid for those attendants, as well.
“They do such a wonderful job with these families (of special needs children),” Wolven said. “They allow us to forget the worries of having a child with a terminal illness and just feel their love and compassion.”
Tiffany is also one of Neal McCoy’s East Texas Angel Network kids, Wolven said.
“The Angel Network gives financial support to families of special needs or those with life-threatening illnesses,” she said. “They help with utilities, rent, food, etc. as we need it, and we are very grateful.”
Although Tiffany is non-verbal and non-mobile, her mother said she does communicate somewhat with verbal sounds, and can often respond to stimuli. Wolven said she loves interacting with her service animals.
“She has a cat who alerts when she is having seizures, as well as an older German Shepherd. She also has a seven-month-old German Shepherd that is being trained to replace the older dog, who will soon retire. She also loves my horse, and we do some equine therapy with her,” Wolven said.
And Tiffany definitely loves the Disney characters, according to her mom. “She especially loves Mickey Mouse and the Frozen,” Wolven said. “She gets so excited when they come on TV.”
Wolven said she hopes to inspire others by telling Tiffany’s story. “All too often, kids with terminal or critical illnesses are left out of things because of their health, along with their families. It leaves you feeling that you are all alone facing a long, tough road being invisible,” she said.
She added that her family is immensely grateful for the generosity of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
“This trip is going to give Tiffany so much joy and happiness. We are going to treasure this trip and memories with her forever. This wonderful organization is worth making a donation to, to help these kids have their dreams come true and escape from their illness for a short time. Those who want to donate to the Northeast Texas chapter of Make-a-Wish can contact the office at 214-496-9474,” Wolven said.
Tiffany’s mom and dad know the time they have with their daughter is limited, so they treasure each day.
“I have learned to really preserve and appreciate each day I have with her and know that I am truly blessed because she is a miracle,” Wolven said. “Fighting so hard over the past 12 years was the right thing to do, because I treasure every moment that I have with her. Tiffany is proof that with a little faith, love and determination you can meet all life has to throw at you.”
