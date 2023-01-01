...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the
following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead,
Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier and Union.
In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De
Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita,
Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina,
Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris,
Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith
and Upshur.
* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall late last week across these areas has left the
ground nearly saturated in spots and additional heavy
rainfall could result in flooding issues. A widespread 1 to 2
inches of rain is anticipated with this event and isolated
pockets of 3 inches or more are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
