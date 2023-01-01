ETX Sheltering Arms Coalition.jpg
Courtesy photo/Jacksonville Chamber

The East Texas Sheltering Arms Coalition, 701 S. Main, joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon cutting ceremony in December 2022. It was reported that the office/training center and commissary is now open, with expansion plans that include a dining hall and emergency shelter, to open early this year.

The Coalition provides free meals on Sundays to those in need.

The East Texas Sheltering Arms Coalition maintains a website, shelteringarmscoalition.com, and a Facebook page. For more information, call 903-571-1790.

