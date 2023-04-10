East Texas Water Store joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, March 30.
East Texas Water Store has serviced Jacksonville and the greater East Texas area since 1998. The company offers bottled water delivery, cooler rental with free set-up, purified water via reverse osmosis and private labeling for bottled water.
East Texas Water Store is located at 2016 E. Rusk/US 79 in Jacksonville and can be reached by calling 903-586-7611 or by email sent to service@easttexaswaterstore.com.
For more information, visit easttexaswaterstore.com or find the company on Facebook.
