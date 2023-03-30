Melanie Baker has been named Sales Leader of Ebby Halliday Realtors’ Jacksonville Office. Carolyn Rosson, president of the Ebby Halliday Companies, and Malinda Howell, senior vice president of brokerage, recently made the announcement.
A native East Texan, Baker has been a licensed Realtor since 2008 and is currently the Sales Leader of Ebby’s Tyler Office. In addition to her new role in Jacksonville, Baker will continue to serve as the sales leader of Ebby’s Tyler Office.
“We are thrilled to announce today that our colleagues in Jacksonville will benefit from the same outstanding leadership Melanie has shown at our Tyler office,” says Rosson. “Our Jacksonville team has a hard-earned reputation for integrity, service and client satisfaction, and we believe Melanie and her leadership style are an ideal fit for their culture.”
“This is a very exciting day at the Ebby Halliday companies, as we further our commitment to serving the incredible communities of East Texas. This move brings closer together two like-minded, market-leading offices committed to the highest standards of serving our clients and communities,” Howell added.
Baker takes pride in serving the East Texas community in her professional work, as well as in numerous volunteer capacities.
“Real estate began as a hobby, buying outdated homes and commercial property, and renovating for lease or sale,” she says. “I enjoyed it so much that I decided to join the profession full-time. As an agent and as a sales leader, I’ve worked hard for every buyer or seller client, regardless of a property’s price point. Simply put, to me, relationships are much more important than dollars.”
Baker is a proud graduate of Texas A&M University. She and her husband, Joel, have three children, and are soon to embark on life as empty-nesters. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends.
“I am very much looking forward to serving as the sales leader of Ebby’s Jacksonville Office,” Baker says. “I am a natural collaborator who finds joy in creating impact through community service and mentoring. I believe in leaving every situation better than I found it and I will always work side by side with our valued agents, both in Jacksonville and in Tyler.”
For more information on Ebby’s Jacksonville Office, visit the award-winning ebby.com. To contact Baker, send email to melaniebaker@ebby.com.
