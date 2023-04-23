Two East Side Elementary students, in the gifted and talented program, are collecting items for the Rainbow Room, a resource center for foster parents and the children in their care.
Asked to participate in a project regarding something that inspires the student or for which they are passionate, Hailey Brimit and Baylee Valenzuela selected the Rainbow Room. The duo will be collecting donations of new supplies and have decorated a donation box for contributions. The box is located by the school library. Items requested for the Rainbow Room include small stuffed animals, small throw blankets, travel size toothbrushes and toothpaste, child size underwear and socks, journals or notebooks, pens and crayons.
“I am so proud of these two girls for thinking about their community and the needs of the community and doing whatever they can, even as fourth-graders, to help in some way,” Principal Jodi Alderete said.
Students and families wishing to donate, may do so through Friday, May 5. Members of the community who do not have a student at East Side, but would like to contribute to this project, may contact the school’s front desk to arrange a drop off by calling 903-586-5146, ext. 1060.
After the projects are completed, the first through fourth grade gifted and talented students from across the district will host a showcase at the Alexander Gym. There, Brimit and Valenzuela have the opportunity to exhibit the generosity of the East Side community as they display the items collected for the Rainbow Room.
The Rainbow Room is organized by the Cherokee County Child & Family Welfare Board in coordination with Child Protective Services. For more information on the Rainbow Room, visit cccfwb.org.
