Members of the Frankston Garden Club hosted an Elevenses Spring Tea on March 25, 2023 at the Bank-Quet Room Event Center, located at 126 West Main Street in Frankston.
Tickets were quickly purchased and were soon sold out to an enthusiastic public. Many of the attendees were attired in elegant, lovely and interesting hats and fascinators.
The Bank-Quet Room is a historic bank transformed into a charming venue, a beautiful combination of classic and rustic decor. Tables had been set and decorated by individual club members. Members used fine china, linens, flowers and decorations from their own collections to create whimsical and unique table designs.
Guests were served with a variety of teas, Earl Gray, Hibiscus Tea and Raspberry Tea. Strawberry Spring Salad, and a variety of scrumptous sandwiches were also served. Of course, no tea is complete without something sweet and tea cakes, teapot shaped butter cookies with pink icing and pistachio cookies were enjoyed by all.
After the reading of a teacup story, guests selected three winners in the hat contest. The categories were prettiest hat, most elegant hat, and funniest hat. The three lucky winners were Peggy Melrose for prettiest, Julie Melrose for funniest and Carolanne Szumal for most elegant. Each winner enjoyed her prize of a lovely teacup.
Participants played Tea Party Bingo with winners enjoying a variety of prizes. Other attendees went home with lovely winnings from a silent auction and raffle items donated by many local and surrounding businesses.
The Frankston Garden Club is so thankful for the donations and contributions they received from many generous businesses and for the support of the public that make it possible for the work they do. The club uses the proceeds from these events for a scholarship program and for a variety of other community centered endeavors. Without the help of the community, these events would not be possible nor as successful as this year’s Tea has been.
