The Rev. C.C. White, who founded the historical African-American Church - White’s Temple Church of God in Christ and God’s Store House, worked tirelessly in the community of Jacksonville for over 40 years, providing food and program services for underserved and all poor people in Jacksonville, Cherokee County, and beyond.
God’s Store House was one of the first nonprofit charities in Jacksonville, Cherokee County, and the East Texas area. Most likely, Rev. White had the first community garden, because he grew collard greens, for the community, instead of turf in his front yard. I was a little girl and remember Rev. White, from back then. He often visited my maternal grandmother (Finnis Bates Butler), step-grandfather (Square Butler) and great-grand mother (Mattie Ragsdale Bates). They lived on North Main Street in Jacksonville, which is about a block from White’s Temple. Their humble little property is still owned by our family.
Recently, I remembered that my grandmother, Finnis, had been a member of White’s Temple. Because of divorce and death, my maternal-extended family became financially impoverished. Whereas my great- grandmother Mattie, who’s dad was Pete Ragsdale, grew- up in a comfortable working-class environment. My mom (Marceil Johnson Fry, daughter of Finnis) was born in financial impoverishment. Her financial circumstances greatly improved by marrying my dad (K. J. Fry). I grew-up on the family farm, owned by my parents. Currently, a portion of that property is my little foot print – Caleb’s Way Farms.
When I walked into White’s Temple Fellowship Hall, (never been to White’s Temple other than Momma Finnis funeral) I saw an array of historical photos and news articles about Rev. White in the hallway. As I continued to walk down the hallway, I glanced at the wall. There, as big as life, was a photo of women standing in front of God’s Storehouse admiring dresses and shoes. Among the women, was Momma Finnis. She was younger than I remember. She was smiling and fellowshipping with the other ladies. She looked happy, and this made a significant impact on me.
As a kid, I don’t remember her smiling much. Trying to make ends meet is hard work and very stressful. There is not much to smile about. Momma Finnis would be proud of the gains made by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who live sustainable lives as educators, farmers, business owners, executives, doctors, veterinaries, ministers, and nurses.
As then, this post pandemic and inflation economy is tough for women, families, and individuals. We at YOU! EMPOWER pray that our programs and services offered through the Community Garden of Jacksonville at Nellie Crim Park, the Farming Academy, and Women and Families’ Empowerment Center, located at White’s Temple, help many to smile and empower them to live a sustainable and fruitful lifestyle. For more information about our programs, call Sandra E. Fry, Founder, President & CEO at 903-339-8605.
To know more about the contributions of Rev. C.C. White, his book, “No Quittin’ Sense” can be located at the Jacksonville Public Library.
To the Founding Board of Directors, Founding Advisory Council of YOU! EMPOWER, Donors, Friends, Community Partners, and Volunteers: YOU! EMPOWER could not exist as a 501 (C) 3 without your presence. Thank you for all that you have done since our inception on November 27, 2018. We are grateful.
