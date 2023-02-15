Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Anderson, Houston and Cherokee Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1145 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&