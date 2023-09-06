Evie Rocks Tyler is described by organizers as a catalyst for change. This event gathers the community to save lives and remind those facing mental health challenges that they are not alone. This year's edition promises powerful rock band performances, enlightening talks, delectable food, engaging vendors and even a Bohemian Rhapsody sing-along.
Join the movement of unity and compassion at the Evie Rocks Tyler Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Concert. From 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 9, the True Vine Brewing Company, located at 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler will host an evening of impactful performances, engaging activities and open dialogue.
The concert illuminates the pressing concern of suicide, particularly among the youth and adults. Evie Rocks Tyler aims to dispel the silence surrounding mental health, debunking the myth that it's a taboo topic. By promoting open conversations, the event establishes a safe haven where individuals can openly discuss challenges and seek support.
While the battle against suicide and mental health struggles extends beyond the community, Evie Rocks Tyler confronts this issue head-on. Our region holds the disheartening distinction of Texas' highest suicide rate. This alarming statistic strikes a personal chord with organizers who have experienced the impact of suicide. United by a common mission, the founders and Board of Directors are resolute in their commitment to reduce this rate through community engagement.
Evie Rocks Tyler calls on everyone to stand united and create an impact. Raising awareness, fostering understanding, and offering support are key pillars in forming a community where mental health challenges are met with compassion. Evie Rocks Tyler invites all to join in this noble mission, showcasing the strength of collective effort in saving lives.
Event organizers are able to present the concert free to the public due to their sponsors, which include:
• True Vine Brewing Company
• Pet Supplies Plus
• Dismantled Entertainment
• Joshua & Patricia Glass
• American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
• Andrews Center
• Prism Beauty Bar
• Successful Sounds of Tyler
• Kendra Scott Jewelry
• Southside Bank
• Camp Gladiator
• Code Ninjas
For more information, contact Michael Domingos at 469-865-0086 or michael@tinyevierocks.org, or Jessica Domingos at 469-859-4001 or jessica@tinyevierocks.org.
