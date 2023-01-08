The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Smith County is hosting two conferences, for professionals and the general public, Friday, Jan. 13, at Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015.
The East Texas Fruit, Nut & Vegetable Conference is open to the general public. Registration begins at 8 a.m., but can be completed online prior to the event. Online registration is $25 per person, if done before 3 p.m. Jan. 12. Late registration costs $35 per person. Online registration can be paid by credit or debit card. On-site registrars will accept cash, check, credit or debit payments. Organizers noted a 5% convenience fee is added when using credit/debit cards.
The topics and speakers scheduled for the conference include:
• 8:30 a.m. – Growing Figs in Texas; Dr. David Creech, Professor Emeritus-Stephen F. Austin University
• 9:30 a.m. - Muscadines and Bunch Grapes; Michael Cook, Viticulture Program Specialist -North Texas, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
• 10:45 a.m. - Feeding a Family from a Home Vegetable Garden; Greg Grant, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent, CEA Horticulture Smith County
• 12:30 p.m. - Four Generations of Selling Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables in East Texas; Andrew King, King’s Nursery
• 1:45 p.m – Growing Peaches and Plums; Dr. Tim Hartman, Assistant Professor & Extension Specialist, Fruit Crops
To register for the East Texas Fruit, Nut & Vegetable conference, visit smith.agrilife.org/fnvc.
The East Region AgriLife Conference & Expo is a joint presentation of the extension offices of Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Kaufman, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood Counties.
The conference will provide educational credits to professionals providing landscaping, pest control and other outdoor services. Six structural pest control service (one termite, one pest, two general, one lawn and ornamental and one weed) and five Texas Department of Agriculture (two general, one laws and regulations and two integrated pest management) continuing education credits will be offered.
Registration for the East Texas Region AgriLife Conference and Expo will be conducted from 7:15-8 a.m. the day of the event. Online registration can be completed at smith.arilife.org/erace.
The cost of the conference is $10 per person if registered before 3 p.m. Jan. 12. On-site registration will be $20 per person. Registration online can be paid by credit or debit card. On-site registration will accept cash, check or credit/debit card payments. Organizers note a 5% convenience fee will be charged when using a credit/debit card.
If help is needed to register for either conference, interested parties are asked to stop by their local county extension office.
The Cherokee County Extension Office is located in the Courthouse Annex, 165 E. Sixth St. in Rusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.