The Rusk Chamber of Commerce hosted its 37th annual Fair on the Square Saturday, May 27.
A new event at this year’s fair was a hot dog eating contest, with five individuals participating. Contestants were Landon Adams, Benjamin Goodman, Jeremiah Goodman, Hector Perez and Rachel Sales. Conducted in two heats, contestants were given 10 minutes to eat as many of 15 hot dogs as possible. No one ate all 15 hot dogs in the time limit.
Adams, of Rusk, finished six hot dogs, earning bragging rights as the first Fair on the Square hot dog eating champion. His strategy was to dip his hot dog and bun in water before biting into it.
Benjamin Goodman also ate six, but was still chewing when time elapsed, giving him second place. His brother Jeremiah completed five-and-a-half dogs, as did Perez. Sales completed only three hot dogs before bowing out of the contest.
The Fair on the Square was a family-friendly event that included 124 vendors with an array of activity booths, non-profits and all kinds of shopping, including baked goods, clothing, crafts, knives and other items for purchase. Eleven food trucks provided a variety of food for fair-goers. Attendees could even register to vote at the Cherokee County Democrats booth.
A car and bike show was also conducted during the Fair on the Square. Awards included:
• Best of Show (car) – John Snyder, 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 XL
• Best Classic Car – Lewis Cos, Madel A Ford Sedan
• Best Custom Car – Ray, 1934 Chevrolet Panel Delivery
• Best Street Rod – Cory Spurlclu, 2022 Mustang Mach I
• Most Unusual Car – Larry Moody, 1987 Mercedes Benz 560 SL
• Best of Show (bike), Best Classic Bike, Most Original Bike - Rooster
• Best Custom Bike, Best Street Cruiser - Erich Isayev
Live entertainment was also provided with a lineup that included Virginai Goforth and Brian Eisenbart, Cherokee Cloggers, Rebecca Tapia and Susan Hines, Steel on Steel (johnny and Cathy Smith) and Tony Lanier.
Sponsors for the event included Harry’s Building Materials, Family First Life, Republic Services, Oncor, Eastex Telephone Company, Reklaw Trade Days, Texas National Bank, Austin Young-State Farm, Brothers Kwik Lube, Citizens First Bank, Austin Bank and Brookshire Brothers.
