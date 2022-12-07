“I think that I shall never see, a poem lovely as a tree.” - Joyce Kilmer
This year’s parade of colors in East Texas has been spectacular, making Kilmer’s rhythmic lines truer than ever. While the weather has not been ideal for some situations, it has more than made up for bad behavior by displaying an artist’s palette of hues. Christians believe that the weather – and the resulting art – are products of the Master Designer. But, science and faith can agree, and there is an explanation for the vibrant foliage displayed this year.
Consulting forester James Houser, who is now retired, said a combination of factors has led to the beautiful colors.
“Warm temperatures, then good moisture at the same time as cold weather, worked together to create the most beautiful fall we have seen in a long time,” he said. “I could give a scientific explanation, but it all means the same.
The warms temps got the sap rolling, then the rain brought out the sugar in the leaves and the cool weather brought out the colors.”
Vicki Reynolds and her husband, David, recently took a trip to Georgia and then to Tennessee, and enjoyed the brilliance of the fall colors in that part of the country, but she said the trees in East Texas this year are the best she has ever seen in the area.
“We’ve been driving around, and everywhere we’ve gone, everything is just beautiful,” she said. “In fact, we have a maple tree in our yard, one we’ve had since it was little; we bought it in Missouri and brought it back to Jacksonville. It was gorgeous this year, until a wind came through a few days ago and now all the leaves are gone.”
Amber Sanchez, clinical psychologist, said the colors can have a positive effect,
“Colors can have a profound effect on our emotions,” she said. “Colors of warmth can evoke emotions including comfort, safety and even joy.
“Surrounded by the beautiful fall foliage can give us a sense of home and comfort, as well as passion. Colors can affect our minds, bodies and overall mood.
And that’s good news and good preparation for the coming holidays,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.