Fallen Shelby County Deputy Matthew Pierson was escorted by local law enforcement through Cherokee County. The procession, traveling from Tyler to Lufkin, passed through Cherokee County about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, with Jacksonville and Rusk Police Department escorts through their respective cities.
The Jacksonville Police Department notified residents via Facebook message that the procession would be coming through town, alerting residents that their trip may be delayed and suggesting this would be a time to pay one’s respects.
Pierson, according to multiple reports, was killed in an automobile accident Tuesday, Aug. 29, near the intersection of Texas State Highways 103 and 147 in San Augustine County.
Pierson had served two days with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. He was 25 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.