This is the story of a family Bible that survived a journey that started over 150 years ago.
At church one Sunday, our pianist at First Baptist Mixon approached and handed me a large, very old looking Bible.
Karen Senesac Langston explained, “As Les and I were organizing things at home, we found this in a cedar chest, not sure how old it is but it’s interesting that it has Roman numerals to denote the chapters. We want you and the Cherokee County Historical Commission to have it, to preserve it someway...”
After church that very afternoon, I began to carefully photograph it and as I did I found a small handwritten note tucked inside. Very quickly I knew I had to call Karen. Excitedly I left a message, “I think you’re going to want to see what I found!”
The note chronicles the history of the Bible and the journey the Senesac family made from Minnesota to Texas. It reads as follows: “The Bible was given to John Senac by his father Edd Senesac 1850, Mankato, Minn.--John Senesac gave it to son Henry Dewit Senesac 1912 Nacogdoches Texas,--and given to Nolan Senesac 1956 in Tatum, Texas.--My dad’s father and mother lost everything they had in a fire and this Bible made the trip in a covered wagon train to Nacogdoches. It was about all they had left except clothes on their back. This Bible is the same version that George Washington took the oath of office on as our first President. Signed, Nolan Senesac 2-29-6 (60) Psalms 23 and John 3:16--Jesus is the way and only way to Heaven”
Family history can be preserved in all sorts of ways. In this case, a note written by the one who knew the story of the Bible’s journey and wanted to make sure he shared it before the story was lost.
Can’t imagine what it must have been like joining a wagon train and traveling to a new life with only the clothes on your back. These early settlers truly had faith in God to see them through such a journey.
The Senesac Bible will soon have a new home. Karen Senesac Langston and her family have decided to purchase a clear archival box for the Bible so it can be displayed at Mixon First Baptist Church; a symbol of God’s enduring Grace.
