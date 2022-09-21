Family Circle of Care has received the nation’s highest clinical quality recognition, The Gold Quality Leader Award, which is awarded to the top 10% of all community health centers in the country. Family Circle of Care is a federally qualified health center with six clinics with locations in Tyler, Jacksonville and Athens.
The Health Resources and Service Administration, the government agency responsible for ensuring equitable health care to people who are geographically isolated and economically or medically vulnerable, oversees 1,400 community health centers nationwide that provide healthcare to more than 30 million people in the United States in 2021. Each year, HRSA reviews the clinical quality data of the health centers and awards quality awards to health centers that achieve the best overall quality measure performance. The Gold Quality Leader Award is the highest award a health center can achieve.
“This is amazing news and is the result of our staff members’ hard work, compassion and commitment to our patients, and the guidance and support of our dedicated board of directors. We are incredibly honored to be recognized in the top 10% of health centers nationwide and thank our patients for putting their trust in us,” said Chief Executive Officer Kristen Harris.
Family Circle of Care serves the whole family, providing pediatric, obstetrics and gynecology, family medicine, internal medicine and behavioral health services. It accepts most commercial insurances, Medicaid and Medicare, and offers a discount program for the uninsured and those with high deductibles and co-pays. It welcomes all patients, regardless of ability to pay.
In addition to the Gold Quality Leader Award, Family Circle of Care was awarded the Access Enhancer Award, for significantly exceeding the number of patients it served over the previous year; the Health Disparities Reducer Award for improving low birth weight and hypertension control scores for at least one racial/ethnic group and exceeding national benchmarks on these measures; and the Patient Centered Medical Home award for earning independent accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for four of its clinics.
For more information about Family Circle of Care, visit tylercircleofcare.org or find Tyler Family Circle of Care on Facebook. The Jacksonville office is located at 510 E. Commerce St. and can be reached by calling 903-535-9041.
