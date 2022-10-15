Walking through the Old City Cemetery in Jacksonville with Paul and Beckie Pavletich, I learned not only about Paul’s Pavletich family but about the Taylor side as well.
Several images and photos were shared by Paul from the Pavletich family collection. One was a framed receipt from a steamship company – the Frank Sakser Co. Greenwich St., New York. The amount was $28 and the date was March 28, 1909, received from Franja Sebalj Pavletich.
The marriage of Phillip Jack Pavletich and Mary Ann “Annie” Treadwell joined two people, born two continents apart. Philip was born 1891 in Austria-Hungry and Mary Ann was born 1896 in Jacksonville. They met through her brothers.
Paul’s other side, the Taylor family, is equally as interesting. Paul's grandfather Dee Taylor worked as a conductor for the Southern Pacific Railroad as did his great grandfather John.
In 1906, the Dee Taylor family moved to Jacksonville from Dublin, Texas. Their home was on the corner of Neches and Dallas Streets. In 1908, Dee began courting a beautiful blonde local girl, Meta Andrews. Dee and Meta eloped Nov. 21, 1910, going by train to Dallas, and were married in the “Old Red” courthouse there.
In 1923, they built a house on Lloyd Avenue and their children grew up there. Meta was very active in many church, school and civic activities.
“She taught Sunday school at the First Methodist Church and helped decorate the Bolin Drug Store float when Jacksonville celebrated its 50th anniversary and her children were on board for the parade...”
After working for the railroad for 27 years, Dee operated the old “Sour Rag” café located next to the Southern Pacific depot. Meta and Dee took turns opening the café at 2:30 in the morning to serve meals to the many train passengers and crew.
Both Dee and Meta passed away at 92 years of age, but not before they managed several other cafes. After their home burned, they lived in the Frances Apartments before taking over the management of the Etex Hotel and café in 1949.
Paul Pavletich’s family is just one of the many Jacksonville families represented in the Old City Cemetery. There are too many stories to be told at the Walk through History program scheduled 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Come and hear other stories of historic figures who are buried at the cemetery. Program presenters will be dressed in period costume as they tell of the impact these historic figures made in Jacksonville. You’ll learn of pioneers who arrived in covered wagons, Hispanics who worked on the railroad and church leaders, just to name a few.
Author’s note: Sad to say, Paul Pavletich, age 77, passed away Monday, Oct 3, 2022. He loved history and had so many stories to share. He will be missed. So glad we walked the cemetery together that day.
