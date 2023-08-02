A woman died following an accident involving a train Wednesday afternoon in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville fire and police were dispatched to an accident involving a female pedestrian and a train about 12:50 p.m, according to a statement released by the Jacksonville Police Department.
The accident took place west of US 69 on the Union Pacific rail line.
The woman was walking eastbound on the tracks and did not respond to train warning horns, according to the statement. Crew members contacted emergency services, requesting aid, once the train came to stop.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending family notification.
Railroad crossings west of Ragsdale were expected to be blocked and motorists are encouraged to use the US 69 overpass to cross the tracks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.