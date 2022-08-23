The Jacksonville Fire Department extinguished a fire late Friday, Aug. 19, near an area frequented by homeless people, without injury to firefighters or others.
At approximately 10:05 p.m., the department responded to a structure fire in a field behind 1601 S. Jackson St., where Hibbett Sports is located. The metal structure was about 60-by-60 feet in size with a tin covering.
The building contained old wooden baskets, lumber and barrels of plastic pellets, according to a statement from the Jacksonville Fire Department. There were no utilities at the building.
The fire was controlled by JFD firefighters. The owner was notified and arrived on scene.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
