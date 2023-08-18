Two fires were extinguished near Ponte Thursday, Aug. 17, with no reported injuries or damage to homes.
According to Sean Dugan, public information officer for Texas A&M Forest Service, the initial fire was first noticed by Texas A&M Forest Service personnel in a spotter plane about 2 p.m., with a call received shortly afterward. This fire, located within a pine plantation, consumed 2.5 acres, and sparked a second fire in an cutover area, with lots of debris and brush, that had been logged. The second fire burned approximately 30 acres.
Forest service personnel are recorded as returning from the two fires at around 11 p.m.
Dugan said no cause has yet been determined for the initial fire.
“About 90% of all wildfires in Texas are caused by humans through something,” Dugan said.
He mentioned some of the causes as outdoor burning, starting a vehicle parked on dry grass, welding and roadside starts from dragging chains.
Cherokee County is one of 198 counties currently under a burn ban, out of the state’s 254.
Dugan reminds the public to abide by burn bans and to also be careful with anything that can cause a spark.
“Fires are dangerous to life and property, but it’s also a huge strain on our resources, the VFDs and everybody else,” he said.
Dugan noted additional equipment and staff have been brought in from out of state to assist with fires across the state of Texas.
Also responding to the Ponte blazes were the Rusk Fire Department and the Gallatin, Reklaw and New Summerfield Volunteer Fire Departments.
