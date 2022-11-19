The first winners of the Jacksonville Chamber’s Shop Local campaign were awarded their prizes Friday. Tina Hargett and Janet Moore each won $250 in cash, both of whom turned in receipts from Vine on Main. Liz Frisby will receive $235 in gift cards.
Hargett said she intends to spend at least a portion of her cash prize on gifts for the Children’s Christmas Tree. She noted her now four-year-old grandson had a medical issue at birth, four days prior to Christmas, and had to undergo surgery on Christmas Day.
“When we walked in to NICU that morning, Santa had been to see the baby and he had on a Santa hat and he had gifts by his bed,” Hargett said. “It was very emotional. It was a very hard day and how it made us feel was awesome.”
Since then she has regularly donated to Children’s Medical Center on her grandson’s birthday.
This year, however, now that he is four years old, she has decided to transition to donating to the Children’s Christmas Tree. She said she’ll allow her grandson to help in choosing the gifts.
“Of course, we got a little girl’s name so he doesn’t think that stuff is for him,” Hargett said.
Moore has decided to use her winnings shopping downtown.
“They’re the ones that pay city taxes,” she said, saying she’s always tried to support local businesses. “Probably a lot of it will be spent here because we saw a lot of really neat stuff last night,” she said, referring to the downtown Mingle and Jingle, another chamber sponsored event.
Moore said she appreciates the variety of items the downtown businesses have to offer.
“They’re paying taxes,” Moore said. “If you’re going to pay taxes, let’s support them. Let’s support downtown Jacksonville.”
Both women said they believed that shopping local supports the community and expressed approval of what the city has been accomplishing in regards to growth, beautification and attracting new business.
Frisby, who won gift cards from Bobby’s Tires, Whataburger, Neighbor’s Coffee, the city of Jacksonville, Mariscos 7 Mares and El Lagunero, could not be reached immediately following the drawing
Tickets from the first drawing, all 478 including the winners, will be held over to the next drawing, scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Citizens 1st Bank, 825 S. Jackson St. Two more prizes of $250 cash, as well as another set of gift cards, will be selected at that time.
Anyone may enter the drawing by presenting a receipt worth $20 or more, spent at a Jacksonville Chamber retail member. For each receipt presented, physical or digital, a ticket will be placed in the drawing. Receipts can be shown at any of the four participating banks; Austin Bank, Citizens 1st Bank, Southside Bank or Texas National Bank.
