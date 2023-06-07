If you love this country and the United States flag, mark your calendar so you won’t miss the sixth annual Flag Day event from 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, June 14.
Join neighbors, friends, dignitaries and other East Texans as everyone remembers those who fought and died for freedom and the flag.
Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the United States flag June 14, 1777. The local ceremony will be conducted near the war memorial in Hazel Tilton Park, located at the intersection of Larissa and Main Streets.
The program will feature special music provided by area residents; letters from Sterling Lovell, a WWII Marine; and the presentation of certificates to the families of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom Americans enjoy – Kilpatrick brothers Forrest and James, WWII; Gary Cox, Vietnam; and Dominic H. Hinton, Iraq.
A raffle will also be conducted for a Betsy Ross Flag, a Pennington 1776 Flag and a Flag Day scrapbook, which includes the photos and stories of veterans from the first five years of the Jacksonville Flag Day recognitions. The flags for the raffle have been donated by the Cherokee County Historical Commission. Tickets for the raffle are $1 each.
The ceremony will conclude with what has become tradition at the event - attendees singing ‘You’re a Grand Old Flag.’
A complimentary picnic will be provided following the program, courtesy of Jacksonville Wednesday Study Club, Cherokee Count Historical Commission, the city of Jacksonville and the Cherokee County Genealogical Society.
The public is invited to attend the event celebrating the national flag and to visit the Vanishing Texana Museum, which will be open following the ceremony. In case of rain, the program will be presented inside the museum, which is adjacent to the park.
