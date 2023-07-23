American Legion Post 152 partnered with Tabatha Baker Ainsworth and Randy Ainsworth, owners of Baker Insurance, to provide a community depository for American flags in need of retirement.
The U.S. Flag Code states that a flag, “when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Members of the American Legion Post 152 are willing to provide proper disposal of flags left in the drop off box, which is located near the entrance of the Baker Insurance building at 1005 S. Jackson St.
American Legion members present with Tabatha Baker Ainsworth when the depository was first placed into service were Danny Neeley, Judge Advocate (Army); Ron Seeton, Commander (Marine Corps); Randy Ainsworth, Former 1st Vice Commander (Army); Steve Redler, 2nd Vice Commander (Coast Guard); Jim Green, 1st Vice Commander (Army) and Russell Stafford, Adjutant (Army).
Residents and businesses in the Jacksonville area, with a flag that has become tattered, torn, faded or otherwise in need of retirement, are encouraged to use the newly installed facility.
For information on the services provided by Baker Insurance, visit bakerinstx.com or follow the company on Facebook.
For additional information on American Legion Post 152, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
