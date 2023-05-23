The second annual Flamin' J Barbecue Fest was held in April in downtown Jacksonville and served as a fundraiser for the Citizens Police Academy and the Jacksonville Police Association.
The event netted a total of $14,000.28. The CPA, which organized the event, and the police association each received half of the funds, or $7,049.64.
“We look forward to bringing Jacksonville another great event in 2024,” stated Dillon Rodriguez, event coordinator.
